The CDC on Tuesday gave the green light for this age group to get a Pfizer shot, which marks the first COVID-19 vaccine available for children under 12 years old. All Americans ages 5 and up are now vaccine-eligible.

Children will receive two Pfizer shots at one-third of an adult dose, 3 weeks apart. One important thing to note: Because you’re not considered fully vaccinated until 2 weeks after your second shot, children who get their vaccines now will still not have full protection by Thanksgiving.

Pfizer studies show its vaccine is 90.7% effective in preventing COVID-19. None of the children ages 5 to 11 who were studied have had any serious side effects, according to Pfizer data posted by the FDA.

The U.S. has enough vaccine supply for all 28 million children now eligible, according to the White House.

All COVID-19 vaccines are free of charge.

“Parents should feel comforted not just that their children will be protected, but that this vaccine has gone through the necessary and rigorous evaluation that ensures the vaccine is safe and highly effective,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, said at a recent news conference.