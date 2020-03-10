Recalled Kotex Tampons Can Unravel Inside Body

Dec. 12, 2018 -- Certain Kotex tampons are being recalled by Kimberly-Clark because they can unravel and leave pieces inside women's bodies.

There have been "a small number of reports of infections, vaginal irritation, localized vaginal injury and other symptoms" among users of U by Kotex Sleek Tampons, regular absorbency, according to the company, CBS News reported.

The recall in the United States and Canada involves certain lots of the product made between Oct. 7, 2016, and Oct. 16, 2018, and distributed between Oct. 17, 2016, and Oct. 23, 2018.

Consumers with the recalled tampons should stop using them immediately and contact Kimberly-Clark at 1-888-255-3499, the company said.

It advised users who develop vaginal pain, bleeding, or discomfort, vaginal itching or swelling, bladder and/or vaginal bacterial and/or yeast infections, or other symptoms such as hot flashes, abdominal pain, nausea or vomiting to seek immediate medical attention, CBS News reported.