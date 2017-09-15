New Tests Could Offer Early Alzheimer's Warning

The hunt is on for new and earlier ways to detect Alzheimer's.

Scientists are looking for clues in your eyes, your speech -- even the way you smell as they try to uncover possible ways to identify early warning signs of the disease, the most common form of dementia.

There is no cure for this debilitating and life-altering disease, which erodes a person’s memory, thinking and behavior.

But scientists believe if they can figure out how to identify it sooner, they may be able to use medications, lifestyle changes, or other strategies to fight it before it has caused irreversible brain damage.

More than 5 million Americans have Alzheimer’s disease, and the Alzheimer’s Association says that number could be as high as 16 million by 2050. That means every 66 seconds, someone in the U.S. develops the disease.

There’s no one test to diagnose Alzheimer’s. But changes in the brain related to the disease can begin years before any signs of it, and there is now a focus on looking for those early warning signs.