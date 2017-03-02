'Heading' Soccer Ball Not Smart for the Brain

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 1, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- A common soccer move -- bouncing the ball off of the head -- may not be as harmless to the brain as has been thought, new research suggests.

A study of more than 200 adult amateur soccer players of both genders found that regularly "heading" the ball, as well as suffering accidental hits to the head, significantly boosted a player's risk of concussion.

"The prevailing wisdom is that routine heading in soccer is innocuous and we need only worry about players when they have unintentional head collisions," study leader Dr. Michael Lipton, of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City, said in a college news release.

"But our study suggests that you don't need an overt collision to warrant this type of concern," said Lipton. He is professor of radiology, psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Einstein.

Another concussion expert who reviewed the findings agreed.

The study "seems to provide additional evidence that such practices within the game of soccer can put athletes at risk for traumatic brain injury," said Dr. Jamie Ullman. She directs neurotrauma at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, N.Y.

Much of the research into sports-related concussions has concentrated on high-impact sports, such as football or hockey. But head trauma experts have long known that other sports -- including soccer and rugby -- might carry risks, too.

In prior studies, Lipton said his team found that "30 percent of soccer players who'd had more than 1,000 headings per year had a higher risk of microstructural changes in the brain's white matter, typical of traumatic brain injury, and worse cognitive performance."

Exploring the issue further, the new study focused on online questionnaires answered by 222 adult amateur soccer club players in the New York City area, both male and female. All had played soccer at least six months during the prior year.

Men averaged 44 headers in two weeks, the survey found, while women averaged 27. One or more accidental head impacts, such as a ball hitting the back of the head or a head colliding with another player's knee, were reported by 43 percent of women and 37 percent of men.