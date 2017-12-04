Deep Brain Stimulation May Ease Tourette Tics

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, April 11, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Some young people with severe cases of Tourette syndrome may benefit from having electrodes implanted in the brain, a small study suggests.

The procedure, known as deep brain stimulation (DBS), has long been used to treat certain cases of Parkinson's disease and other brain-based disorders.

But DBS is still considered experimental in the context of Tourette syndrome -- a disorder that causes people to habitually make involuntary sounds or movements, commonly known as "tics."

The new findings, published online April 7 in the Journal of Neurosurgery, add to evidence that DBS can help ease severe tics.

The "hope" is that there will eventually be enough evidence for approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, said Dr. Alon Mogilner, the senior researcher on the study.

In the United States, it's estimated that Tourette syndrome affects 0.6 percent of children aged 5 to 17, according to the Tourette Association of America.

Often, the tics are fairly mild and improve over time. Kids with the disorder typically see the symptoms ease as they move into adulthood.

Sometimes, though, Tourette tics are so severe they keep people from going to school, working or having a social life, said Mogilner. He's an associate professor of neurosurgery at NYU Langone Medical Center in New York City.

Behavioral therapy and medications are the standard treatment options, but some patients do not respond well.

"There's very little that can be done for them," Mogilner said.

So research groups at NYU and other medical centers have been trying deep brain stimulation in select patients.

The tactic involves implanting electrodes in specific areas of the brain, then connecting them to a pulse generator placed under the skin of the chest. Once the generator is programmed, it delivers continual electrical pulses that alter the activity in specific brain "circuits."

Researchers in the Netherlands first tried DBS for severe Tourette syndrome about 15 years ago, Mogilner said. However, the procedure remains unapproved for Tourette syndrome because there have been no clinical trials to rigorously test it.