Angelina Jolie's Mastectomy and Gene Testing Rise

THURSDAY, Dec. 15, 2016 (HealthDay News) -- After actress Angelina Jolie had both breasts removed because she faced a heightened risk for breast cancer, there was a spike in the number of women who were tested for the genes that raise that risk. But, there was no corresponding increase in mastectomy rates, researchers report.

Jolie's 2013 announcement about her decision was delivered in an editorial in The New York Times.

"That editorial was widely shared on social media, and we saw a jump in BRCA gene testing the day after the editorial," said lead researcher Sunita Desai. She is a fellow in the department of health care policy at Harvard Medical School in Boston.

"In the two weeks after the editorial, we found a 64 percent jump in gene testing, compared with gene testing in the two weeks before the editorial, and a $13.5 million increase in spending on BRCA testing in this population," she said. "The increased rates continued throughout the year."

Although this study didn't prove that Jolie's decision caused more women to get tested, her editorial likely had that effect, Desai said.

"Thoughtful and well-delivered celebrity endorsements can be effective in raising awareness and use of preventive care," she explained.

To measure the effect of the editorial, Desai and her colleague Dr. Anupam Jena, an associate professor of health care policy at Harvard, collected data on more than 9 million U.S. women aged 18 to 64. The researchers then analyzed rates of BRCA testing and mastectomies before and after Jolie's editorial appeared in May 2013.

Testing rates rose from 0.71 per 100,000 women in the 15 business days before the editorial ran, to 1.13 per 100,000 women in the 15 business days after the editorial ran. This was an absolute daily increase of 0.45 tests per 100,000 women, Desai said.

The year before, BRCA test rates remained basically unchanged during the same time period, the study authors noted.

However, the jump in BRCA test rates was not accompanied by an increase in mastectomy rates, Desai noted.