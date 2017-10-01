Obamacare Boosts Breast Cancer Screening Rates

MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Americans with lower levels of income are less likely to get recommended cancer screenings, but legislation waiving out-of-pocket costs appears to narrow the prevention gap -- for mammograms, at least.

That's the conclusion of researchers who studied a provision of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare, allowing people to obtain certain preventive health services free of charge.

The study authors wanted to know: Did the ACA make a difference in Medicare beneficiaries' use of mammograms and colonoscopies to detect breast cancer and colon cancer, respectively?

After Obamacare waived out-of-pocket expenses for cancer screenings, disparities between the wealthiest and poorest women in rates of screening mammography closed a bit, the study found.

What's more, mammography rates increased by about 20 percent, on average, across all levels of income and education after implementation of the free preventive screening provision.

The study doesn't prove cause and effect, but does suggest that removing financial barriers may reduce screening disparities -- a notable finding given the uncertain future of the Affordable Care Act.

"At least for mammography, it looks like it did make a difference," said lead author Dr. Gregory Cooper.

Not so for colonoscopy. "We found that the gap didn't really narrow a whole lot," said Cooper, a gastroenterologist and professor of medicine at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.

Overall, colonoscopy screening rates "were fairly stagnant," with no observable change after the Obamacare provision took effect, he added.

Non-monetary factors -- including required bowel preparation and the fear of discomfort -- may also play a role in deterring colon cancer screenings, Cooper and colleagues suggested.

Dr. Otis Brawley, chief medical officer of the American Cancer Society, said the results may also reflect women's "health-seeking behavior." The ease of preparing for mammography versus colonoscopy and more widespread messaging about mammography screening shouldn't be discounted, he noted.

It's assumed that out-of-pocket spending is a barrier to patients receiving cancer prevention services, especially those with lower levels of income and education, the authors explained in background notes.