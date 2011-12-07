When Is Risk Highest for Women With BRCA Gene?

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, June 20, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- For women who have genetic mutations that increase their risk of breast and ovarian cancers, researchers have better defined at what age those gene flaws are most likely to cause trouble.

Knowing when gene-based cancer risks peak in a woman's life will help doctors and patients decide when to take drastic steps such as removing a breast or the ovaries to prevent cancer, said study senior author Antonis Antoniou. He's a researcher with the University of Cambridge's Department of Public Health and Primary Care in England.

Breast cancer risk peaks around the 40s for BRCA1 mutation carriers and around the 50s for BRCA2 carriers, Antoniou said.

"This gives women more guidance as to when it's safe to wait and when it's time to go ahead and do the surgery," said study co-author Dr. Mary Daly, founder and director of Fox Chase Cancer Center's Risk Assessment Program in Philadelphia.

The researchers also found that family history plays a strong role in breast cancer risk outside of these genetic mutations.

"When they looked at the risk of breast cancer for BRCA 1 and 2, the risk increased if they had a strong family history of breast cancer," Daly said. "Family history plays into it in some way. We didn't see that with ovarian cancer."

Up to now, women with BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutations have had to make treatment decisions based on studies that provided a less accurate assessment of cancer risk, the study authors said in background notes.

For example, estimates in previous studies of the cumulative risk of breast cancer ranged from 40 percent to 87 percent for BRCA1 carriers and between 27 and 84 percent for BRCA2 carriers, the researchers said.

To create a better estimate, the researchers tracked nearly 10,000 women carrying mutated versions of the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes. These included more than 5,000 cancer-free women and more than 4,800 women previously diagnosed with breast or ovarian cancer.

During an average follow-up period of five years, 426 of the women were diagnosed with breast cancer, 109 with ovarian cancer, and 245 with breast cancer in the second breast.