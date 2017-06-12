Few Upsets in U.S. News Top Kids' Hospitals List

June 27, 2017 -- For the third straight year, Boston Children's Hospital took first place in the annual ranking of the best pediatric hospitals by U.S. News & World Report.

The 11th annual ranking, released today, held few surprises. As in the previous two years, Boston Children's was trailed by Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, and Texas Children's Hospital, Houston, in that order. Four other hospitals were repeats from last year, while Johns Hopkins Children's Center of Baltimore and the Children's National Medical Center in Washington, D.C., made the honor roll again after brief absences.

Here are the rankings:

Boston Children's Hospital Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center Texas Children's Hospital, Houston Johns Hopkins Children's Center Children's Hospital Los Angeles Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago Nationwide Children's Hospital, Columbus, Ohio Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC Children's National Medical Center

U.S. News bases its honor roll on how pediatric hospitals rank in each of 10 specialties, with points assigned to their positions -- 25 points for first place in a given specialty, 24 points for second, etc. The 10 hospitals with the most points across the 10 specialties appear in the honor roll.

The methodology is a departure from last year's, when a hospital had to score in the top 10% of at least three specialties to qualify for the honor roll. Last year's rankings also used a different point system.

The top children's hospitals in the 10 specialties are as follows:

Cancer: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis, TN

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis, TN Cardiology and heart surgery: Texas Children's Hospital, Houston

Texas Children's Hospital, Houston Diabetes and endocrinology: Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery: Boston Children's Hospital

Boston Children's Hospital Neonatology: Children's National Medical Center, Washington, D.C.

Children's National Medical Center, Washington, D.C. Nephrology: Boston Children's Hospital

Boston Children's Hospital Neurology and neurosurgery: Boston Children's Hospital

Boston Children's Hospital Orthopedics: Boston Children's Hospital

Boston Children's Hospital Pulmonology: Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Urology: Boston Children's Hospital

The rankings within the 10 specialties mostly reflect objective quality measures, such as clinical outcomes, patient volume, infection control, adequate staffing of nurses, efficiency and coordination of care, and compliance with best practices. A hospital's reputation within a specialty, as gleaned from physician surveys, accounts for 15% of its score.