Robotic Device May Help Kids With Cerebral Palsy

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, July 26, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- A robotic training device helped improve the walking ability of children with cerebral palsy who suffer from a condition known as "crouch gait," a small study found.

The device provided strength training for muscles that were too weak to support fully upright posture, explained senior researcher Sunil Agrawal. He is a professor of rehabilitation and regenerative medicine and mechanical engineering at the Columbia University School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.

"Children improved their posture, their walking speed, their balance, as well as the symmetry of their walking, through this approach," Agrawal said.

Crouch gait is an abnormality caused by a type of cerebral palsy called spastic diplegia. In spastic diplegia, stiff muscles in both legs hamper the normal give-and-take of walking, preventing a normal stride.

Human movement relies on two sets of muscles: flexor muscles that pull, and extensor muscles that push. For example, bending your knee requires flexor muscles, while straightening your leg back out requires extensor muscles.

Children with crouch gait are always flexed, Agrawal said, with their hips, knees and ankles unable to move back and forth because the flexor muscles of those joints are too stiff and the extensor muscles too weak.

"Their hips are not straight. Their knees and ankles are not straight," Agrawal said. "Because of this bent position, they have a lot of instability in their gait."

Typical physical therapy for crouch gait relies on elastic bands, weights or even resistance provided by a professional therapist to improve the strength of extensor knee muscles, researchers explained in background notes.

Unfortunately, this approach has resulted in inconsistent outcomes because of its primary focus on knee strength, the researchers said.

The Tethered Pelvic Assist Device (TPAD) used in the study is a belt worn around the hips, with eight cables leading down from the belt to motors attached to a treadmill, Agrawal explained.

The cables pull the child downward as they walk on the treadmill, creating a force equivalent to 10 percent of their body weight -- about the same as a healthy kid carrying a backpack, Agrawal said.