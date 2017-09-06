State Laws Have Big Impact on Kids' Gun Injuries

By Mary Elizabeth Dallas

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, Sept. 15, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Gun violence is more common among teens living in cities while youths in rural areas are more likely to be involved in gun-related accidents, according to new research.

And a separate study says stricter gun laws could help address both issues. Researchers found these laws are associated with lower rates of gun-related injuries among young people.

"Compared with other causes of death in the United States, there is a relative scarcity of research on understanding the epidemiology of firearm injuries, and this is particularly true for the pediatric population," said study lead author Dr. Bradley Herrin, a pediatrician at the Yale School of Medicine.

To investigate gun-related injuries among kids and teens, researchers looked at a database of hospital admissions involving guns and patients younger than age 20. Almost 22,000 hospitalizations occurred in 2006, 2009 and 2012. The researchers compared the details of these cases, including where and why they occurred.

The study found that the age of children who suffer gun-related injuries was tied to where they live. Most kids hospitalized for such an injury were between ages 15 and 19 and lived in a city. Often, the injuries were the result of violence or assault, the study showed.

However, gun-related admissions involving younger kids, aged 5 to 14, were more common in rural areas, the researchers said. Overall, most gun-related injuries involving children were the result of an accident.

Meanwhile, suicide attempts involving guns were more common among teens living in rural areas, the researchers found.

"This study helps to build our understanding of the problem by providing more detailed data on hospitalizations for firearm injuries in different pediatric age groups in both urban and rural communities," Herrin said in a news release from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).

More stringent gun laws could help curb gun violence and prevent gun-related accidents among kids, according to a separate study. Researchers found that the parts of the United States with the strictest gun laws also have the lowest rates of gun-related injuries involving children.