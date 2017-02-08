Infection Concern Halts Kidney Disease Drug Trial

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Aug. 1, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- A drug used for some cases of kidney disease can raise the risk of serious infections, researchers say.

A clinical trial was stopped early when researchers discovered that patients on the drug -- a corticosteroid called methylprednisolone -- suffered a concerning number of serious side effects. Most often, that meant severe infections, including pneumonia and meningitis.

Overall, nearly 15 percent of patients on the drug had a serious "adverse event" over two years, the investigators found.

That compared with 3 percent of patients given placebo pills, the researchers reported.

The study focused on patients with a form of kidney disease called immunoglobulin A (IgA) nephropathy. It arises when IgA -- an immune system protein -- builds up in the kidneys, leading to inflammation.

Methylprednisolone and other corticosteroids suppress the immune system and quell inflammation related to severe allergies, asthma, arthritis and other conditions. Some small studies had suggested they can help treat IgA nephropathy.

Since the drugs dampen the immune response, it's no surprise that infections would be a side effect, kidney disease experts said.

"What was alarming was the magnitude of the risk," said Dr. Michelle O'Shaughnessy, who wrote an editorial published with the study. "It was greater than we might have anticipated."

Yet the findings should not spell the end of corticosteroids for IgA nephropathy, said O'Shaughnessy, a kidney disease specialist at Stanford University.

She noted that when the trial was stopped, there were signals that methylprednisolone was also benefiting patients. Those on the drug had a lower risk of progressing to severe kidney disease or dying from the condition.

The issue, O'Shaughnessy explained, is that only a relatively small number of patients had developed kidney complications at that point in the trial. So no firm conclusions can be made.

"The infection risk shows up early, soon after patients begin taking the drug," O'Shaughnessy said. "But any benefits would take a longer time to show up."

Dr. Vlado Perkovic, the senior researcher on the trial, agreed.

Since corticosteroids might help some patients with IgA nephropathy, studies should keep looking into safer ways to deliver them, said Perkovic, of the George Institute for Global Health, in Australia.