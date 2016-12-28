An Energizing 10-Minute Morning Yoga Routine

Chances are, you’ve already heard about the many health perks of yoga. The ancient practice can improve your flexibility and posture, strengthen your muscles, and help with weight loss. It can also benefit your mental health, as many studies show yoga can reduce stress, anxiety, and depression.

The best part? You don’t have to be a devoted yogi to reap the rewards. To take advantage of yoga's mood- and health-boosting benefits, try this 10-minute routine from certified instructor Beth Passehl -- no flexibility or prior experience required!

Perfect for first thing in the morning, this routine will stretch your entire body and center your mind. You'll walk away feeling energized and ready to take on your day.

WebMD Article Reviewed by Michael W. Smith, MD on December 28, 2016

Sources

Certified yoga instructor Beth Passehl, MS, CPT, RYT 500.

National Institutes of Health.

PLOS One.

Harvard Health Publications.

Journal of Clinical Research and Bioethics.

© 2016 WebMD, LLC. All rights reserved.

Health Solutions

More from WebMD