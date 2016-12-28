An Energizing 10-Minute Morning Yoga Routine

Chances are, you’ve already heard about the many health perks of yoga. The ancient practice can improve your flexibility and posture, strengthen your muscles, and help with weight loss. It can also benefit your mental health, as many studies show yoga can reduce stress, anxiety, and depression.

The best part? You don’t have to be a devoted yogi to reap the rewards. To take advantage of yoga's mood- and health-boosting benefits, try this 10-minute routine from certified instructor Beth Passehl -- no flexibility or prior experience required!

Perfect for first thing in the morning, this routine will stretch your entire body and center your mind. You'll walk away feeling energized and ready to take on your day.