Brain Research Fuels New Migraine Treatments

April 27, 2017 -- Migraines are intense, painful, and incredibly common, affecting nearly 960 million people worldwide.

Although several medications can treat migraines, they don’t work for everyone, and some could affect the heart.

To come up with other potential treatments, researchers are using new insights about the brain to target migraines in new ways. They talked about some of these drugs and other treatments in development at the recent 2017 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting.

These severe headaches are the seventh leading cause of disability globally. Many people who get migraines have trouble finding relief.

"An individual patient only has about a 45% chance of responding to any one therapy. And we're really bad at determining which individual is likely to respond to which specific therapy," Mayo Clinic neurologist Todd Schwedt, MD, said at the conference.

Migraines are complicated, and that's one of the reasons it's so hard to find a good treatment. "Migraine is not simply a headache, but a complex array of symptoms that can begin hours before the headache begins, and outlast the headache by hours," said Andrew Charles, MD, a professor of neurology at the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine.

Brain Imaging Sheds Light on Migraine Causes

Doctors used to think of migraines as only a disease caused by widened blood vessels in the brain. Many of the drugs that now treat migraines -- like ergots and triptans -- work based on this principle, by narrowing blood vessels. But constricting the blood vessels can have some serious effects on the heart, making these drugs an unsafe choice for anyone with heart disease.

Schwedt says researchers now view migraine as a brain disease. "I think we've come a long way in the field of headache and migraine in the last few decades."

Tests like positron emission tomography (PET) and functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) have allowed scientists to see firsthand the changes that take place in the brain during a migraine. These tests have offered a window into how the brain works during the different phases of these headaches.

For example, in the prodromal phase -- symptoms like irritability, fatigue, and food cravings that appear a day or two before the headache -- different areas of the brain "light up" on scans based on which symptoms a person has. People with light sensitivity, for example, have more activity in the area of their brain that deals with visual information. People with migraines have more activity overall in the regions in their brain that deal with pain.

Imaging scans have also highlighted the role of amino acids in triggering migraine attacks. Scientists have discovered that the levels of two amino acids -- calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) and pituitary adenylate cyclase-activating polypeptide (PACAP) -- rise during migraines. This discovery has led to a new generation of more targeted migraine drugs that cut how often you have headaches without having risky effects on the heart.