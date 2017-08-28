Does Race Matter in Care 'Preemie' Babies Receive?

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Aug. 28, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Race and ethnicity can make a difference in the quality of care a premature baby receives in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), a new study finds.

Top-quality hospitals in California tend to deliver better care to white babies compared with black or Hispanic newborns, researchers report.

In addition, black and Hispanic infants are more likely than white newborns to receive care at poor-quality NICUs, the study found.

While these trends are real, they were not present across the board, the researchers added. Some California hospitals provided better care to minority babies than white infants, for example.

The disparities in care are caused by many social, economic and organizational factors in the hospital and its surrounding community, said lead researcher Dr. Jochen Profit. He's an associate professor of pediatrics with the Stanford University School of Medicine.

Profit does not believe racism is one of those factors.

"I don't think any health care provider in the NICU or anywhere else goes to work and says, 'I'm going to provide worse care to African-American babies than white babies,'" Profit said. "Their goal is to provide the best care to all patients they see."

But these results show that some hospitals have not adapted to their specific patient populations well enough to adequately meet the needs of the community, Profit added.

"There's opportunity for improvement," Profit said.

For the study, Profit and his team reviewed data on premature births in California. They included more than 18,600 babies born with very low birth weight -- less than 3.3 pounds -- between 2010 and 2014.

The research team evaluated the NICU care each newborn received based on a set of nine yes/no questions. These included whether anyone died as a result of the birth, whether the baby suffered health problems such as infections or chronic lung disease, how quickly the newborn grew in the NICU, and whether the baby received a timely eye exam.

Although racial and ethnic differences in NICU care were fairly small across California as a whole, some hospitals had large gaps in how they care for babies of different backgrounds, researchers found.