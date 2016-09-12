Baby Crib Ads Show Unsafe Practices, Study Says

MONDAY, Dec. 19, 2016 (HealthDay News) -- Baby crib advertisements and store displays often demonstrate unsafe sleep environments that increase an infant's risk of sudden infant death syndrome, a new study reports.

About two of every five print ads show a crib setup that runs counter to safe sleep guidelines established by the American Academy of Pediatrics to protect babies against SIDS, the researchers found.

The researchers also discovered half of nearly 1,800 crib displays from 11 nationwide chain stores would not be safe, said senior researcher Dr. Bradley Troxler.

"Sleep is not being advertised in a safe fashion," said Troxler, director of the Pediatric Pulmonary Center at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine.

The ads show cribs equipped with soft mattresses, bumper pads, loose bedding, fluffy stuffed toys and significant gaps between the mattress and the side of the crib, the study reported. These are all discouraged by AAP guidelines.

"We don't know entirely what causes SIDS, but the current thoughts are kids tend to suffocate or strangle in their cribs, usually, we think, because of an immature breathing center in their brain," Troxler said.

"When they get their face up against a bumper pad or other soft object, carbon dioxide gets trapped by the child's face and they tend to rebreathe it," he explained.

The ads also failed to show any wedges, positioners or mattresses specially designed to reduce the risk of SIDS, researchers found.

Worse, about 46 percent of the ads displayed babies lying on their stomach -- a sleeping position linked to increased SIDS risk.

"Half of the ads still show children not sleeping on their back, which is the recommended sleeping position," Troxler said.

The rate of SIDS in the United States has declined, but 3,500 sudden unexpected infant deaths occur every year, he said.

Troxler led this study after shopping for baby equipment for his brother's baby.

"A lot of the cribs we saw didn't meet the safe sleep guidelines," Troxler said.

The study results were published online Dec. 19 in Pediatrics.