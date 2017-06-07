Guns Kill or Wound 7,000 U.S. Kids a Year: Report

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, June 19, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Each year in America, nearly 1,300 children die from guns, with boys and blacks struck down most often, federal health officials report.

More than half of these deaths are homicides, 38 percent are suicides and 6 percent are unintentional, according to Katherine Fowler, of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and colleagues.

Plus, almost 6,000 kids are wounded by guns each year, the researchers said.

"Pediatric firearm injuries and deaths are an important public health problem in the United States, contributing substantially each year to premature death, illness and disability of children," said Fowler, of the CDC's division of violence prevention.

Based on 2002-2014 data, gun-related violence is the third leading cause of death for kids aged 1 to 17. And gun killings lag only behind car crashes in terms of injury-related deaths, the study showed.

"Finding ways to prevent such injuries and ensure that all children have safe, stable, nurturing relationships and environments remains one of our most important priorities," Fowler said.

"Playing with a gun was the most common circumstance for unintentional firearm deaths of both younger and older children," she noted, adding that younger kids often mistook guns for toys.

One recommendation from the American Academy of Pediatrics: Ask if there are guns in a house before allowing your children to play at a friend's home.

Dr. Al Sacchetti, a spokesman for the American College of Emergency Physicians, said the report reveals "incredibly sobering data."

"It contrasts sharply with every other advancement pediatrics has made to cut down on death and illness in children," he said.

A Florida pediatric specialist called the matter "a uniquely American problem."

"Ninety-one percent of gun-related deaths in high-income countries happen in the U.S.," said Dr. Leopoldo Malvezzi. He is a pediatric surgeon and director of trauma at Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami.

To determine the toll gun violence takes on America's youth, Fowler's team used data from the National Vital Statistics System, National Electronic Injury Surveillance System and the National Violent Death Reporting System.