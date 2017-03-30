Good Food Goals: Help Kids Eat Healthier

Are your family dinners usually coming out of take-out bags these days? Or can you not remember the last time you even had dinner together?

It matters. The food you and your kids eat drives how you feel and think each day. It’s the fuel that keeps your bodies going when you want to get some exercise or focus your brain at work or in school.

It’s time to hit the reset button on your family’s eating habits. That means your whole family needs to make some changes, says Natalie Muth, MD, a spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics. But where to begin? Set one or two goals and see how your family does. Here are some good ways to get started.

Goal 1: More Healthy Food at Home

Create an environment where your kids make healthy choices naturally, without any nagging from you.

Stock your kitchen with healthy foods. If you don’t want your kids to eat junk food, don’t put it in your shopping cart. Replace chips, cookies, and sodas with fruits, veggies, trail mix, and milk. If you’re confident your kids are eating healthy at home, you won’t need to stress about the occasional treats they get elsewhere, says Amanda Rauf, PsyD, a psychologist who specializes in helping children with weight issues.

Prepare grab-and-go snacks. After your regular grocery shopping, spend a few minutes prepping snacks. Portion out nuts in baggies. Wash and cut up strawberries and put them in a bowl in the fridge. It makes healthy eating and portion control much easier. “It’s a pain in the neck,” Rauf says. “But you’ll thank yourself for having all those snacks ready to go.”

Cook more dinners at home. Start by planning to make just one more meal each week. Once that’s part of your routine, make it two more. And get your kids to help. They may be more excited about healthy eating if they play a role in planning and making the meals, says Mollie Grow, MD, a pediatrician at Seattle Children’s Hospital.

Get everyone on board, including adults. If you want your kids to eat healthier, you need to clean up your diet, too. That means no more secret stashes of junk food for the parents. If one parent resists, Rauf suggests they eat their treats outside the house. “Have your soda and cookies at work,” she says. “But don’t make it harder for everyone else [by having] those foods in the house.”