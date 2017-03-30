When your kids were little, you taught them their ABCs. You taught them not to bite their friends. But now that they’re older, have you taught them how to manage their moods?

It’s something that a lot of parents forget, says Laura Jana, MD, a spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics. But it’s just as important as any other skill you’d pass on.

Mood is at the center of a lot of the choices your kids will make, like what to eat, how much to sleep, and whether or not to exercise. If they don’t have good ways to deal with bad feelings, they may not have the motivation to decide to do the healthiest things.

And managing moods is not something that people are born knowing how to do. “Expecting a 10-year-old child will just know how to regulate her own mood is like expecting a 3-year-old will just know how to tie her shoes,” Jana says. “That’s not how it works. You have to teach them how to do it.”

It’s easy to let this slip off your parental radar, so set some goals that will help you make sure it’s a priority. Here are some good ways to get started.

Goal 1: Have a Plan for Managing Mood Swings

So what should you do the next time your kid flips out about the cosmic injustice of having to pick up his socks from the living room floor? Rather than arguing about his attitude, you can:

Acknowledge that he's upset, but don't try to discuss it right now.

Give him time to collect himself.

You don’t need to send him to his room, but suggest that he go somewhere to cool down. Physical activity helps kids burn off frustration. Try sending him outside for a walk or a few minutes of basketball to clear his head. After he’s calm, then you can talk. Now you can ask him to explain what he’s upset about and come up with a rational solution.

Stick to this approach and repeat as needed, Jana says. You’re teaching your kids valuable lessons: They can’t take out bad moods on other people, they have the power to choose healthy ways to calm themselves down, and you’re there to help them when they’re ready.