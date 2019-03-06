10 Questions With Caterina Scorsone

Oh, yes! It’s fundamentally redefined pregnancy and birth for me, to see it as an incredible, miraculous, powerful thing that women have evolved over millions of years to do really well.

We’re alike in eye color, height, and facial structure -- that’s about it! One of the things I really like about acting is that it helps people develop their capacity for empathy and compassion. Her character began as someone facing addiction and trauma, and over time we’ve taken her from being stuck in her trauma to someone who’s being of service to others. I love portraying that journey of healing.

I’ve been practicing yoga since I was 16 years old.

Definitely! Breath control and body awareness can be a great way to connect to a character and also to connect to yourself.

10. What are your goals for yourself for the next year?

I want to approach community building in the present moment and doing small things with care and with love, as opposed to setting my eyes on a later date or a bigger role that might bring community to me later.

