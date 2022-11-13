If you have polycystic kidney disease (PKD) and you’ve reached end-stage renal disease (ESRD), you may need a kidney transplant. Here’s what you can expect and how to navigate the process.

How do I get a new kidney? There are two ways to get a new kidney. You can get a donation from a deceased donor or a living donor. With a deceased donor, you go on a waiting list to receive a kidney from someone who has died. With a living donor, you arrange to use a kidney from someone who’s living.

How long does it take? If you wait for a deceased donor, it may take a few years before a kidney is available for you. It’s about a 3- to 5-year wait. Your wait may be longer, depending on your age and medical condition. If you have a sensitized immune system from previous transplants, blood transfusions, or pregnancies, it may be harder to find a compatible donor, so you may have to wait longer.

“My biggest tip for those in need of a transplant is to look for a living donor,” says Niraj Desai, MD, surgical director of kidney and pancreas transplant at Johns Hopkins Medicine. “This is a very tough thing to ask someone to do, but there are programs we have to promote living donation.” Johns Hopkins Medicine has a program called Live Donor Champion, which helps match donors and recipients. You can also try the National Kidney Registry, which uses a large database to match living kidney donors with recipients. With a living donor, the process may happen quickly. “Live donor transplants can often take place within weeks to months of the start of the transplant evaluation,” says Linda Wright, DrNP, a transplant expert for the American Nephrology Nurses Association.