There’s a lot to think about when you find out that you have autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD).

When do you start treatment?

Will your daily life change?

How will it affect your kids?

That last one can be really tough. But Jillian Warejko, MD, a pediatric kidney specialist at Yale Medicine, says it’s important for kids to learn what to expect.

“There’s a lot of power in knowing your own health history,” Warejko says. “So we try to teach kids to empower themselves and advocate for themselves.”

You should tailor your conversation based on your child’s developmental age. And you may want to space your talks out over time.

Here are some topics to get you started.