The Twin You Didn’t Know You Had

The medicine you took this morning traveled a long route to get from the lab to your pill pack. First, there's extensive lab research. Then, animal testing. But before a medicine can be approved for use, it must be tested on humans – in an expensive, complex process known as a clinical trial.

The Basics

In its simplest form, a clinical trial goes something like this: Researchers recruit patients who have the disease that the experimental drug is aimed at. Volunteers are randomly divided into two groups. One group gets the experimental drug; the other, called the control group, gets a placebo (a treatment that appears identical to the drug being tested, but has no effect). If the patients who get the active drug show more improvement than the ones who get the placebo, that’s evidence that the drug is effective.

One of the most challenging parts of designing a trial is finding enough volunteers who meet the exact criteria for the study. Doctors may not know about trials that might fit their patients, and patients who are willing to enroll may not have the characteristics needed for a given trial. But artificial intelligence might make that job a lot easier.