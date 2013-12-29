Are the Olympics Bad for Public Health?

While the staging of Olympic Games in Tokyo and Beijing during the COVID-19 pandemic has spawned countless headlines and much controversy, disease is far from the only threat to Olympic host populations.

Feb. 28, 2022 -- Every Olympics, the world’s greatest athletes come together to demonstrate the upper limits of what the human body can achieve and inspire all of us to get off the couch (for about 5 minutes). But could the Olympic Games be bad for your health? If you live in a host city, maybe. There’s evidence that the steadily expanding scale, environmental footprint, and sheer expense of this gargantuan global sporting celebration can have alarming human costs.

The skyrocketing cost of staging the Olympics can have serious ramifications for a host city’s health care system. The 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, cost an estimated $50 billion -- equivalent to more than $130,000 for every one of its 382,000 residents. Diverting so much funding can strain health resources, especially in less affluent countries.

“If you have systems that are pushed to the brink, when you introduce an external factor that is unusual, like the Olympics, it usually means the system has difficulty coping,” says Diego Silva, PhD, senior lecturer in bioethics at the University of Sydney.

Rio de Janeiro hosted the Games in 2016 during an economic crisis that stretched its public health system to breaking point, with hospitals, clinics, and emergency rooms cutting services and closing units.

“Rio's residents wait days for emergency surgeries and intensive care,” reported CNN during the event. “Yet athletes have access to excellent care in the Olympic Village.”

Greece spent around 5% of its GDP on hosting the 2004 Athens Olympics. Soon afterward it plunged into a government-debt crisis that ultimately slashed funding for public hospitals by more than 50%, while many of its costly Olympic constructions already sat derelict. Similarly, Olympic facilities in Rio and Sochi were abandoned within months.



“What could we do with that money?” asks Silva. “Can we institute healthy eating programs? Or could we actually build sidewalks?”