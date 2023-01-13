When you have hyperkalemia, you have too much potassium in your blood. You can lower your potassium levels with diet, medicine, or both.

What Your Doctor May Recommend Your doctor or health care provider will help you create a treatment plan that’s right for you. You may need to follow a diet that’s low in potassium. You may need medication that helps take extra potassium out of your body and keep it from coming back. Or you may need both. “An individualized approach is best,” says Ankur Shah, MD, a nephrologist at Brown University’s Warren Alpert Medical School in Providence, RI. Everyone’s different, so you may have unique potassium level goals. Your health care provider will decide what’s best for you and make changes as you go along. A good plan may depend on things like: How serious your hyperkalemia is

Your medical history

Your current potassium levels

Your current medications

How much potassium is in your regular diet

Medication costs vs. benefits

How well you can manage diet changes