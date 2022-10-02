Does Blockchain Tech Have a Future in Health Care?

By Stephen P. Williams Proponents of blockchain technology say we’re on the cusp of a revolution in health care. They envision a future where doctors and institutions share medical records easily, and patients control their personal data rather than letting tech companies harvest our data for free and sell it for profit. If the concept of Web3 -- a blockchain and cryptocurrency-based internet that grows to naturally displace our current World Wide Web -- proves out, it could make their visions reality. But others in the health care industry, even if they see the need for a revolution, fear that blockchain currently has too many blindspots to be effective. “In my opinion, although I think the impact of blockchain technology will be huge in the health care system in the future, a successful and scaling solution is likely to be years ahead of us,” says Lukas S. Vogel, MD and blockchain expert in Baden-Baden, Germany.

What Is a Blockchain? Blockchain came into the popular consciousness when it served as the foundation for Bitcoin, the cryptocurrency that was invented in 2008. Ever since, the technology has been misunderstood, both by the cult-like fanatics who believe it is the cure-all for every problem the world faces, and the narrow-minded cranks who say it serves only to support pyramid schemes, gangsters, and tyrants.

Let’s leave these fanatics and cranks to their Twitter wars, and approach blockchain and health care from the middle ground. First, a blockchain primer: Blockchain is software, it’s as simple as that. This software is a digital version of the old green account books your grandparents might have used to track cents spent and cents earned. Except that instead of just two columns -- debit and credit -- blockchains (there are many blockchains, with many more to come) have three: debit, credit, and verification. This triple entry accounting system requires no auditors, verifiers, or gatekeepers. Because every transaction is public and immutable, no one can change the data without triggering alarms throughout the system. Once a transaction is registered on a blockchain, that fact remains there forever. It is associated with a specific blockchain address, but those addresses can remain anonymous.The actual data -- such as written documents, videos, or test results -- are stored “off chain,” in data banks, because blockchains are designed to record ownership, rather than store data.