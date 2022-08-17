Pity the poor leech. For more than a century, it has been a poster child for the once-decrepit state of medicine. Nothing illustrates the relative backwardness of pre-20th century health care than the image of a hapless patient covered in bloodsuckers, or the cringe-inducing curios that draw spectators to medical museums, like the vaginal speculums used to insert leeches into regions leeches should never go.

Yet once the leech reigned supreme. Doctors were liable to put leeches anywhere – on a cervix; tied to a string and lowered into the throat, like little spelunkers, to treat tonsillitis; inserted deep into the rectum to treat intestinal pain, by use of a specialized metal rod to overcome what a medical text described as “violent contractions of the sphincter.” The common European variety, Hirudo medicinalis, literally means “medical leech.” As late as the 1830s, France alone used about 35 million medical leeches a year.

By the 20th century, leeching came to be seen in most countries as quackery of the worst sort. But over the last few decades, the leech has been quietly making a comeback. This time in the more modern field of reconstructive microsurgery, where surgeons reattach arteries to save severed tissue, such as a piece of the scalp or a finger.

“The problem that surgeons had faced was that they could move or reattach arteries to bring blood into the area of the surgery, but could not reattach the little veins that carry the blood away,” says Ron Sherman, MD, executive director of the BioTherapeutics, Education and Research Foundation. Without the little veins, too much blood pools, and fresh blood cannot make it into the new tissue.