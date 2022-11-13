Claudia Morhibi, 51, has lived with autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) for over 30 years. She is in stage IV kidney disease, and her doctor has recently begun to talk to her about preparing for dialysis.

“My mom went through dialysis for 5 years while she was on the wait list for a kidney transplant,” says Morhibi. “It was not a good experience -- it left her often feeling nauseous and fatigued. But when it gets to that point, you have no choice.”

For many people, it’s a temporary option until a kidney transplant becomes available, “but they may have to do dialysis while they are on a wait list, which is usually about 5 years,” says Jaime Uribarri, MD, director of the Mount Sinai Hospital home dialysis program.