It was a dark day in 2011 when Karen Concannon learned that she had multiple myeloma, a deadly blood cancer. Only about half of the people diagnosed with it are alive 5 years later. And the treatments can be grueling and often leave lasting side effects.

A top priority for Concannon was to ask her oncologist detailed questions about her disease and what to expect. Luckily, Concannon’s doctor turned out to be a master communicator.

“I never left his office questioning anything or feeling like I didn’t get the whole story,” she says.

Whether you’ve been diagnosed with heart disease, injured your knee, or need guidance on managing your diabetes, it’s important that you and your doctor understand each other clearly. That lets you weigh the pros and cons of different therapies, know what you must do to get better, and get a realistic sense of your long-term prognosis.

But, too often, complications cloud that conversation. You may be anxious about your illness or leery of risks of a treatment. Your doctor may be rushed for time, or toss out unfamiliar anatomical terms or complicated statistics.