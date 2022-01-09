Over-The-Counter Hearing Aids: Good News, With Some Complications

Cough syrup, aspirin, toilet paper…and hearing aids. That may be some consumers’ drugstore shopping list this fall, thanks to a new FDA rule making some hearing aids available without a prescription in pharmacies, electronics stores such as Best Buy and online.

Is that good news or bad news for the 38 million American adults estimated to have trouble hearing?

It depends on whom you ask. Some advocates for those with hearing loss lobbied for the rule change, which they hope will make hearing aids cheaper, more accessible and less stigmatized. Hearing aid manufacturers are cheering expanded opportunities to market and sell their products.

But audiologists, even those who generally support the idea of non-prescription hearing aids, worry that without an initial evaluation and ongoing care, people will buy the devices without understanding how to use or adjust them. In addition, they won’t know the cause of their hearing loss, which could be triggered by earwax, fluid in the ear or, in rare cases, a tumor requiring surgery.