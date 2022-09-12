Graphic Medicine: The Unlikely but Promising Partnership of Comics and Health Care

A while back, indie comics artist Sam Hester found herself spending endless hours in the hospital, not as a patient but as primary caregiver for her mother, Jocelyn, a longtime Parkinson’s patient who had recently begun to hallucinate – she saw ghost-like figures surrounding her – while exhibiting signs of early-stage dementia.

Then another symptom kicked in. During a hospital visit, Hester observed her mom leaning off to the left, her body slumped sideways. Hester was torn: She wanted to alert the night nurses but urgently needed to get home to her children. That’s when she came up with the idea of conveying her message through simple drawings, which she titled “Help for Jocelyn” and taped over her mom’s bed. One sketch illustrated Jocelyn’s new symptom, with a problem area circled; another showed her in bed, artfully supported by pillows. Next to that one, Hester wrote, “This is a comfy sleeping position!”

The next morning, she found Jocelyn sleeping comfortably, just as the drawing depicted her. From then on, Hester brought pictures to every doctor appointment, using them as a kind of visual shorthand. And that eventually led her to the emerging but still not widely understood field of “graphic medicine.” The term was coined in 2007 by Dr. Ian Williams, a graphic novelist and doctor based in Hove, England, who defines it as “the intersection between the medium of comics and the discourse of health care.”