You wait weeks to finally get an appointment with your doctor – and then don’t get a chance to discuss all your health concerns. Your doctor seems caring, but rushed. Doctors used to be friendly and helpful, taking time to listen to patients’ concerns and answer their questions. Now they seem to be checking off boxes and seeing patients as if on an assembly line. How did that happen?

The short answer is: Doctors don’t work for you anymore. They work for big business.

Over the last several decades, health care has undergone a radical transformation. “When we look at the data on the health care system at large, what we're seeing is really rapid consolidation,” says Jane Zhu, MD, an Oregon Health & Science University researcher who studies this aspect of health care. Corporations are buying up hospital systems, nursing homes, physician practices, and pharmacies. According to a 2021 report by the Physicians Advocacy Institute, almost three-quarters of American doctors are employed by hospitals or other corporate entities. The people running these juggernauts are not doctors. The backgrounds of most board members of health care corporations are largely in finance and business, not medicine. Even nonprofits operate more like corporations than public service organizations. In health care, “The distinction between for-profit and not-for-profit has been blurred as health care organizations compete with each other and angle for market share,” says Thomas G. Cooney, MD, professor of medicine at Oregon Health & Science University and chair of the American College of Physicians’ Board of Regents.

Another driver of consolidation is private equity, or “consolidation on steroids,” as Zhu puts it. Private equity firms buy existing health care businesses in order to make them as profitable as possible with the goal of reselling them for a profit within 5 years or so.