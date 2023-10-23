One of the first times Jesi Stracham spoke to another wheelchair user after her accident was in an inpatient lab with a peer mentor. This was about a month after the 2015 motorcycle accident that broke Stracham’s back and left her paralyzed from the waist down.

“She told me all the things that she did: she had a partner, she worked full-time, and she water-skied,” Stracham says, which gave her the confidence boost she needed to get back into the highly active lifestyle she had before her accident.

Jesi Stracham, center, connects with two friends at a fitness event.

To think that she could still be an athlete gave her hope for other goals in her life: motherhood, business owner, personal trainer. “That’s a powerful thing to understand,” Stracham says. “And having confidence in yourself and who you are gives you the confidence to be a social person with a disability.”

Nearly 1 in 4 people in the U.S. live with some type of disability. And if you’re one of the millions of wheelchair users like Stracham or you have other mobility challenges, you’re more likely to experience social isolation and loneliness compared to folks without a physical disability.

But there are things you can do to stay engaged with the people in your circle and in your community.