A Human Response to Homelessness

You may see them on your drive to work, while walking your dog at the park, or at intersections with crumpled signs requesting help. They are people without homes, sometimes even without shelter for the night.

There are more than half a million people homeless in the U.S. in any 12-month period, and almost 200,000 of them sleep without shelter on any given night.

“I think COVID made people more aware of the issue of homelessness,” says Steve Berg, vice president for programs and policy at the National Alliance to End Homelessness in Washington, DC. “Everyone was told to stay home during the pandemic and people became acutely aware of those who couldn’t because they didn’t have a place to live.”

How does someone go from working and having a place to call home to living on the streets? It’s not always easy to tell. In some cases, bad decisions may play a part. But more often, circumstances take on a life of their own.