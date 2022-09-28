IgA nephropathy is hard to predict. But there’s one thing experts know. People with strong emotional and social support systems tend do better in the long run. And it’s best to live your life to the fullest no matter how kidney disease affects you.

“Whether it’s skiing or knitting or going to football games as a group, it’s important to maintain as much of your regular life as you can,” says Susan Rubman, PhD, a medical psychologist with Yale Medicine. “That’s what allows us to feel like we’re whole people rather than a person with an illness.”

Keep your doctor in the loop about daily challenges. Let them know if you feel like depression or anxiety are closing you off from the outside world. Along with your help from your medical team, you can take steps to stay connected.