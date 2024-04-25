Dr. Eliseo Pérez-Stable, MD

Eliseo Pérez-Stable, MD, is director of the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities (NIMHD) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). He sat down with WebMD to discuss the field of health disparities and how his studies aim to improve interventions not only in clinical settings, but across communities.

Editor’s note: This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

WebMD: Health disparities is a relatively new field. What’s its focus and purpose?

Pérez-Stable: In health outcomes, poor people do worse than people with more resources. It was observed 40 years ago that African Americans and other groups – particularly American Indian, Alaska Native – had much worse outcomes when compared to general results or White American population. So, there’s a preventable condition, and it’s not because someone had a bad gene or behaved badly. It stems from an identity factor, a social demographic factor.

WebMD: What drew you to health disparities?

Pérez-Stable: When I was a resident about 40 years ago, I noticed my Latino/Hispanic patients reacted differently to me. I felt this connection and bond. I asked, “What is it about me being Latino? Was it because I'm fluent in Spanish?” No. There were other things involved, and that led me to research this area.