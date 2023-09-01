Emotional exhaustion among doctors soared during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a record 62.8% reporting signs of burnout in a 2021 study. Now, there appears to be a ripple effect: A growing number of physicians are joining labor unions.

They are still in the minority – only about 10% of doctors and dentists are union members, according to a study published last year in JAMA – but the trend is picking up steam. Earlier this year 82% of 1,200 residents and fellows at Montefiore Medical Center in Bronx, NY, voted to unionize. Doctors at Allina Health Mercy Hospital in Minneapolis and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland, OR, did the same – and the list goes on. The Committee of Interns and Residents (CIR) represents some 30,000 residents and fellows. That’s a 76% increase in membership in the last year alone.

What caused this surge? Although COVID was clearly a catalyst, the trend predates the pandemic. Another contributing factor is a shift away from private medical practices. Today 75% of physicians are employees rather than owners. As a result, they have little control over their working conditions and minimal autonomy when it comes to clinical decision-making.