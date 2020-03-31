Steph Curry Turns Focus to Kids During the Coronavirus Pandemic

In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, basketball superstar Steph Curry has a message he wants everyone to hear.

“It’s important to be in the know, have the right information, and act accordingly.”

On March 26, he brought those words to his more than 30 million Instagram followers, with help from a new acquaintance: Anthony Fauci, MD, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the medical face of the federal government’s response to the coronavirus.

The two talked for 30 minutes via video chat. First, they joked about the toy basketball hoop that Fauci, 79, a former high school basketball team captain, had in his office. Then, the conversation turned serious.

“I wanted to speak to the younger demographic, the one that looks to social media to get their news, hopefully from reliable sources,” Curry explained the following week, “so they understand the urgency and the responsibility that we all need to take individually to protect ourselves, our families, and the people around us.”

Curry has played for the Golden State Warriors since 2009, the entirety of his professional career. He’s been an NBA All-Star six times. Twice he’s been voted NBA Most Valuable Player. And with his help, the Warriors have won three NBA championships. Now, though, the coronavirus has led him to carve a new role for himself off the court as he lives in lockdown with his family in Atherton, CA, an upscale suburb in the Bay Area. He’s still getting used to it, and he assumes his fans are as well.

“I’m sure it was a shock to see me interviewing the head of the NIAID,” he says, with a laugh that indicates he remains a bit shocked himself. “But I hope some people perked up and said this is real, even if it might not yet be affecting them and their inner circle.”

Before it exploded across the country and stay-at-home suddenly became the new normal, the impact of the virus was felt mostly on the West Coast, particularly in the Seattle area. By early March, though more states had begun to announce their first cases. Governors soon started to declare states of emergency. Then, the virus came for the NBA.