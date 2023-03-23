Top Health Challenges for Aging Asian Americans

Kim : Asian people are often unaware that there are disparities within their own communities because no one talks about it. Here are some general facts about older Asian Americans:

Putting everyone together into one homogenous group really does a disservice because it makes it hard to understand health disparities. For example, the question of whether you’re an immigrant or a refugee has a big impact on your access to health care and basic supports. When you're lumped together, it masks the real challenges faced by different communities.

Kim : The problem with the term is that it’s as if we’re all the same. These are people from different countries, speaking different languages with different immigration statuses. Some are born in the United States. Some are immigrants. Some are refugees. Some populations speak very little English.

Karen E. Kim, MD, professor of medicine at the University of Chicago and director for the Center for Asian Health Equity, talks to WebMD about the health challenges facing older adults in the Asian American community.

WebMD: What are some barriers this population faces when accessing care? Kim: Asians face structural racism when it comes to the health care system. There’s a real absence of bilingual, bicultural providers. Even though the U.S. government mandates interpreters for people who are less proficient in English at facilities that receive federal funding, it’s a real challenge to find qualified medical interpreters for the hundreds of Asian languages. Many facilities end up using available interpreters, many of whom may not have the medical fluency required for good communication. Some communities are highly uninsured, like the Korean community. If you don't have insurance in this country, you have a hard time navigating the system. Safety net systems are not set up to work with the part of the Asian population with limited English skills.

WebMD: Does the stereotype of the “model minority” affect the way Asian American patients are treated? Kim: Absolutely. People think that we have no problems, that we're healthy, wealthy, and wise, and that translates into delayed diagnosis. They’re told, “You’re Asian. You don’t get sick. You don’t get cancer.”

We also don’t have enough data. For many years, the federal data only collected [information] on Asians as “other,” and it was only over the last two censuses that they actually started asking for specific information on subgroups. If you look at the National Institutes of Health, only 0.17% of their funding over the last 25 years has been devoted to Asian American health. Only 0.01% of [scientific] papers between 1966 and 2000 included Asian American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islanders in their study samples.