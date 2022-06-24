Why Does My Stomach Growl?

Whether you notice them or not, your body makes lots of noises. The pop and creak of your joints, or the sound it makes when you pass gas, may not alarm you. But it may feel odd to hear your stomach growl or gurgle. “We get asked this a lot,” says Ben Levy MD, a gastroenterologist at The University of Chicago Medicine. “Patients sometimes feel uncomfortable if they can hear their stomach sounds.” What’s going on in there? A symphony of normal digestion and hunger.

The Post-Meal Gurgle When you hear noises in your stomach after you’ve eaten, it’s the sound of peristalsis, or smooth muscles contracting and pushing your food down your small bowel and into your colon. There’s even a medical term for these sounds: borborygmus. “Think of your stomach like a washing machine,” Levy says. “Food and liquid is being mixed together along with the air we breathe in as we’re eating. Food, liquid, and air pass through the digestive tract and gurgling is a combination of those factors.” Stress can also cause your stomach to gurgle, whether or not you’ve just eaten.

The Hunger Factor You walk into a pizzeria, smell fresh dough baking, and your stomach growls. That’s because your brain has told your stomach to release an appetite-stimulating hormone called ghrelin that tells your intestines and stomach to contract. The rumbling you hear is the movement of those organs. Think of it as hunger you can hear. Not hungry? Certain foods, like peas, lentils, cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, and kale, may be hard for your system to break down. They can make your stomach growl, even if your appetite is snoozing. Foods with artificial sweeteners, like diet soda and sugarless gum, can also be difficult to digest. Keep a food diary for a few weeks to see if there’s a pattern. “The main thing I look for is dairy products,” Levy says. “Lactose intolerance, or the inability to digest lactose, the sugar in milk, is very common.”