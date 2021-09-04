As Fires Rage, Survivors Struggle to Find Care

With vast forestland, suburban developments, and urban high-rises alike burning in recent months and years, it can feel as if few places in the U.S. are safe from fire. Around the world, experts warn that fires are a worsening global crisis. In the United States, 8% more fires broke out in 2020, compared to 2019, killing an estimated 3,500 people and injuring 15,200.

Legislators, local communities, and nonprofit organizations have all rushed to help in the aftermath. California residents created mobile food pantries for people displaced by the 2021 Dixie Fire. The Red Cross and corporate donors are spearheading relief for survivors of the Marshall Fire in Colorado, which was contained in January. Survivors of a January building fire in the Bronx, NY, have received prepaid debit cards from The Mayor’s Fund, along with offers of help from lawyers and celebrities.

But how that response might evolve over the coming months, years, and decades is less clear, according to doctors, advocacy groups, and researchers who have experience with similar kinds of disasters. Many people, experts say, aren’t getting the health care and other forms of assistance they need over their lifetime.