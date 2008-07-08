ZZTEST FEAT Allergy Tips for Outdoor Living

Try these tips to enjoy outdoor living, gardening, and hiking despite yourallergies.

Thick of It: Is the grass getting high? Wear a mask if you're mowing.Nothing fancy -- an inexpensive painter's mask works fine.

High and Dry: Pollen counts are highest on hot, dry, windy days.Check the forecast before making plans.

Good Scents, Bad Sense: Allergic to insect stings? Don't wearscented deodorants, perfumes, shampoos, or hair products. Carry an epi pen whenhiking.

Orange or Red Alert? Skip outdoor exercise. High pollution levelsmake allergens even more potent.

Born to Run? Move the morning jog (or walk) to evening. Peak pollenand mold time is 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Soothe the Itch: Relief itching from poison ivy, oak, or sumac. Putwet compresses on the rash. Calamine lotion or antihistamine pills alsohelp.

Got Sunglasses? Don't forget to wear them. Shades keep pollen out ofeyes -- plus they protect against harmful UV rays.

Checking In: Does a quick jog or a bike ride leave you wheezing andsneezing? Before heading out, check pollen counts. Or join a gym.