Sickle Cell Gene Therapy Makes Another Advance

TUESDAY, Dec. 4, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- A new gene therapy shows early promise against sickle cell anemia, researchers say.

The therapy targets the genetic flaw that causes sickle cell. In a small group of patients, researchers said the therapy appears safe and effective enough to keep moving forward into larger trials.

"We've been talking about using gene therapy for sickle cell anemia for years. Now it's finally coming of age," said Dr. John Tisdale, a scientist with the U.S. National Institutes of Health who is leading the ongoing research.

Sickle cell anemia is an inherited disease that mainly affects people of African, South American or Mediterranean descent. In the United States, about 1 in 365 black children is born with the condition, according to the NIH.

It arises when a person inherits two copies of an abnormal hemoglobin gene -- one from each parent. Hemoglobin is an oxygen-carrying protein within red blood cells.

When those cells contain "sickle" hemoglobin, they become crescent-shaped, rather than disk-shaped. They tend to be sticky and can clot -- causing symptoms such as fatigue and shortness of breath.

Many people with sickle cell also suffer bouts of severe pain due to poor blood circulation. Over time, the disease can damage organs throughout the body, leading to complications like kidney disease and stroke.

"It's a devastating disease," Tisdale said. "People often die early, in their 40s."

He presented the preliminary results this week at the American Society of Hematology's annual meeting, in San Diego.

There are treatments, such as the cancer drug hydroxyurea, which can help prevent severe pain and certain other complications. But the medications don't change the course of the disease.

There is one way to "fix" it, Tisdale said: a bone marrow transplant.

The procedure destroys a person's existing bone marrow stem cells -- which are producing the faulty red blood cells -- and replaces them with stem cells from a healthy donor.

The problem, Tisdale said, is that the donor has to be a genetic match (usually a sibling) who is free of sickle cell.