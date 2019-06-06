Many Docs at Stem Cell Clinics Lack Specific Training

TUESDAY, June 25, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- There's a good chance the doctor treating you at a stem cell clinic doesn't have any professional training related to your illness, researchers report.

Anesthesiologists, dermatologists, plastic surgeons, radiologists and family doctors are among a wide range of physicians overseeing treatments at U.S. stem cell clinics for complex neurological and orthopedic diseases, the study found.

"About half of the companies we examined offer unproven stem cell treatments for conditions where they do not have a physician with the appropriate residency and fellowship training to treat those conditions," said lead researcher Zubin Master. He's an associate professor of biomedical ethics with the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

Stem cell clinics already offer treatments based on dodgy medical evidence, said co-researcher Leigh Turner, an associate professor at the University of Minnesota Center for Bioethics.

The fact that the doctors in charge often aren't qualified to treat the diseases in question just makes matters worse.

"Even if there was a compelling evidence base for the therapies that are being administered, the procedures are being done by individuals who should not be performing those kind of procedures," Turner said. "They don't have the training to treat people with neurological disease, for example."

The new study comes as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has started to take action against stem cell clinics that appear to be putting patients at risk.

Earlier this month, the FDA won a court decision against US Stem Cell Clinic LLC and US Stem Cell Inc. that blocks the company from marketing stem cell products. The firm had been promoting stem cells as a treatment for Parkinson's disease, Lou Gehrig's disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart disease and pulmonary fibrosis.

"The FDA has not approved any biological products manufactured by US Stem Cell Clinic for any use," the agency said in a statement following its court victory.

To see what kind of doctors are working at these clinics, Master and his colleagues focused on 166 companies located in California, Florida and Texas.