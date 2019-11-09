1 in 6 Docs Say They Make Diagnostic Errors Daily

Sept. 11, 2019 -- Nearly 17% of doctors estimated in a Medscape poll that they make diagnostic errors every day.

That number varied by specialty. Pediatricians were less likely to say they made errors in their diagnoses every day (11%), and emergency medicine doctors were more likely, at 26%. In between were doctors in family medicine (18%), general practice (22%), and internal medicine (15%).

Nurses, advanced practice registered nurses, and physician assistants answered similarly: In all three categories, 17% said they estimated they made diagnostic errors daily.

The poll, posted June 26, comes after Medscape reported results from a study in the Journal of General Internal Medicine that suggested doctors tend to underestimate how often they make diagnostic errors.

Those responding to the poll included 633 doctors and 118 nurse practitioners, for a total of 751.

Researchers at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore conducted a survey of doctors at nine Connecticut internal medicine training programs to assess thoughts about diagnostic uncertainty and error.

Most believed diagnostic errors to be uncommon (once a month or less), even though half of them said they felt diagnostic uncertainty every day. Previously published figures estimate that diagnostic errors happen in 10% to 15% of all patient encounters.

A registered nurse wrote in the comments on the Medscape poll that it's important to make a distinction between incorrect diagnoses and uncertainty. "The latter is part of the basis for a referral to a specialist," he noted.

Poll results showed that nurse practitioners and physician assistants reported slightly higher rates of daily diagnostic uncertainty than did doctors.

Uncertainty rates were similar for male and female doctors.

Reasons for Errors

Doctors, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants agreed on the top three reasons diagnostic errors happen. One was "lack of feedback on diagnostic accuracy" (38% of doctors and 44% of nurse practitioners/physician assistants listed that as a top reason). Another was time constraints, listed by 37% of doctors and 47% of nurse practitioners and physician assistants. Rounding out the top three was "a culture that discourages disclosure or errors" (27% of doctors; 33% of nurse practitioners/physician assistants).