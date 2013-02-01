Gun Sales in Homes With Teens Rose During Pandemic

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Aug. 5, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- U.S. gun sales increased early in the COVID-19 pandemic, and many of those firearms ended up in homes with teens, researchers say.

"This finding is concerning because we know that the single biggest risk factor for adolescent firearm injuries is access to an unsecured firearm," said study co-author Dr. Patrick Carter. He is co-director of the Institute for Firearm Injury Prevention at the University of Michigan, in Ann Arbor.

A national survey of primary caretakers of teenagers found that 10% of those households bought a gun between March and July of 2020, and 3% became first-time gun owners. The survey was conducted by the Firearm Safety Among Children and Teens (FACTS) Consortium.

In homes that already had a gun, new guns were more likely to be bought by those who already reported storing at least one gun unlocked and loaded, according to the study.

It's not clear what prompted the increase in gun buying identified in the survey, but it raises concerns, the researchers said.