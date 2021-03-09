Scientists in Danger in Afghanistan, Their Research in Jeopardy

Sept. 3, 2021 -- Scientific research is becoming one of the casualties as the Taliban again take control of Afghanistan, say experts who have lived and worked in the region.

Kenneth Holland, PhD, dean of academics, research and international affairs at O.P. Jindal Global University in India, was president of the American University of Afghanistan in Kabul from 2017 to 2019.

"The people of Afghanistan are losing one of their most valuable national assets -- the scientific mind," he told WebMD.

Holland says that researchers, funded by the United States government and grants from other Western organizations, "are now in danger, since the Taliban consider anyone who worked for the U.S. or its allies as 'traitors.'"

Holland says over the past decade, there has been a significant increase in the amount and quality of scientific research done in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan’s terrified scientists predict huge research losses https://t.co/YqDOUG8kiQ — Dr. María D. Mayán (@MariaDMayan) August 28, 2021

The Ministry of Higher Education, he points out, prodded by one of its major donors, the World Bank, changed the criteria for academic promotion 5 years ago.

"Faculty for the first time were required to publish articles in peer-reviewed international journals in order to be promoted to full professor," he explains.

The World Bank-funded Higher Education Development Project provided grants to faculty who submitted strong research proposals to the Ministry of Higher Education.

The higher education project and the United States Agency for International Development's University Support and Workforce Development Project funded upgrades for scientific laboratories and training for lab assistants and technicians.

"The Taliban are suspicious of science in general and scientific research in particular, since they regard Western science as 'anti-Islamic,'" Holland says. "There are no internal sources of funding for scientific research, and external funding sources are suspect, especially those in the West."

In an article in Nature, Hamidullah Waizy, a researcher at Kabul Polytechnic University, said across Kabul, most universities and public offices remain closed.