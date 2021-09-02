Oct. 25, 2021 -- The promise seemed too good to be true: Walk into your local drugstore, provide a few drops of blood via finger-prick, and get screened for hundreds of different diseases, quickly and cheaply. That’s what Silicon Valley startup Theranos, founded by Elizabeth Holmes, touted. As it turned out, it wasn’t true. Now Holmes is on trial in federal court in San Jose, CA.

The Theranos Story

Federal prosecutors have charged Holmes and Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, Theranos’s president and chief operating officer, with nine counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Both have pleaded not guilty. Their cases have been separated, and Balwani will go on trial in 2022.

Prosecutors say the pair knew Theranos couldn’t deliver -- the equipment simply didn’t work -- but continued to raise millions of dollars from investors and market the product to doctors and consumers. If convicted, Holmes faces up to 20 years in prison.

Holmes started Theranos (a mishmash of “therapy” and “diagnosis”) in 2003, when she was 19 years old. The next year, she dropped out of Stanford University to run the company. The goal: to revolutionize the health care industry by making blood tests widely, easily, and inexpensively available. Balwani joined the company in 2009. For some time, the pair were romantically involved, which may factor into the trial.