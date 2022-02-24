March 28, 2022 -- When doctors can't easily reach someone -- whether it's in a war zone or a natural disaster -- robot bugs are being designed to come to the rescue.

That's because the same things that make some insects such invasive pests -- like their tiny size and resistance to harsh environments -- may make them ideal medical providers when doctors can't easily get to patients.

Engineers have built prototype robotic bugs designed to mimic insect movements so they can get into tight spaces and survive where living creatures might not. These creepy-crawlies were built using artificial muscle technology, a process that allows the robots to flex, bend, and move by jumping across surfaces the way many insects do.

"It's akin to loading an arrow into a bow and shooting it -- the robots latch on to build up energy and then release it in an impulsive burst to spring forward," says Ravi Shankar, PhD, a professor of industrial engineering at the University of Pittsburgh whose lab led the research.