May 18, 2022 – Imagine walking into the Library of Congress, with its millions of books, and having the goal of reading them all. Impossible, right? Even if you could read every word of every work, you wouldn’t be able to remember or understand everything, even if you spent a lifetime trying.

Now let’s say you somehow had a super-powered brain capable of reading and understanding all that information. You would still have a problem: You wouldn’t know what wasn’t covered in those books – what questions they’d failed to answer, whose experiences they’d left out.

Similarly, today’s researchers have a staggering amount of data to sift through. All the world’s peer-reviewed studies contain more than 34 million citations. Millions more data sets explore how things like bloodwork, medical and family history, genetics, and social and economic traits impact patient outcomes.

Artificial intelligence lets us use more of this material than ever. Emerging models can quickly and accurately organize huge amounts of data, predicting potential patient outcomes and helping doctors make calls about treatments or preventive care.